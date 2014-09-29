Paramedics attend to the wounded at a monster truck festival in Haaksbergen September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Brinkhorst

AMSTERDAM Five spectators remained in critical condition on Monday, a day after they were injured when a giant pick-up truck span out of control during a stunt show in a Dutch town, killing three people, local officials said.

A statement issued by the mayor of Haaksbergen said a total of 23 people were being treated in five regional hospitals after the accident in the town of Haaksbergen, in the far east of the Netherlands.

The accident happened when the driver of the giant, 1,500 horsepower truck with tractor-sized wheels revved hard and rode over six cars, before suddenly heading towards spectators lining the town square. A man, woman and child were killed.

The driver of the "monster truck" was being questioned in custody by police, a spokesman said.

Dutch media questioned on Monday whether safety measures, which were limited to a single metal crowd control barrier and a 10-metre (30 foot) buffer, were adequate.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)