AMSTERDAM Dutch and French airport operators Schiphol SCHP.UL and Aeroports de Paris (ADP.PA) are interested in bidding together for a stake in Rio de Janeiro's airport which has been put up for sale by Brazil.

Schiphol's chief executive Jos Nijhuis told Dutch broadcaster RTL7 on Monday that it and ADP had teamed up with a Brazilian construction company and a local financial party to make a bid for around 50 percent of Rio de Janeiro's Galeao airport.

Brazil wants to sell 51 percent stakes in Galeao and Belo Horizonte's Confins airport to operators who can help improve them in time for the 2014 World Cup football tournament and the 2016 Olympic Games.

Brazil's civil aviation authority said in December that it expected bids to be worth 11.4 billion reais ($5.48 billion) for the two airports.

"If we decide to make an offer it will be with Schiphol," a spokesman for ADP said, adding that Chief Executive Augustin de Romanet announced the group's interest last month.

The state-controlled Schiphol Group, which operates Amsterdam's airport and a terminal at New York's JFK airport, has had a cooperation agreement with ADP cooperate since 2008 and the two groups have 8 percent cross-shareholdings in each other.

Schiphol Amsterdam and Paris Charles de Gaulle are shared home airports of Franco-Dutch group Air France KLM (AIRF.PA).

