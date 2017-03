AMSTERDAM Dutch police detained a man in connection with a fire at the British embassy in The Hague on Tuesday, they said in a tweet.

"One man has been detained in relation to the fire at the British embassy this morning," the Twitter message said. "The cause of the fire is being investigated."

Nobody was injured in the fire, which broke out at 7:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) and has been extinguished, Dutch public television reported.

