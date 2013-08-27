FTSE fractionally higher before UK budget
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
AMSTERDAM The Dutch government has agreed a further 6 billion euros (5 billion pounds) in budget measures to honour the European Union's deficit ceiling next year, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Dutch news agency ANP on Tuesday.
The Netherlands has already implemented several rounds of spending cuts in an attempt to bring its deficit below 3 percent of economic output, in line with EU requirements and to protect its high credit-rating.
Agreement between the two government coalition parties on additional budget cuts was widely expected.
The government's economic forecaster, the CPB, earlier this month raised its projection for the deficit to GDP ratio to 3.9 percent for 2014, from 3.7 percent previously.
That forecast did not take account of the likelihood of further budget cuts.
The three main agencies rate the Netherlands triple-A, albeit with a negative outlook.
LONDON British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months, recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as consumer spending falters.
LONDON Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.