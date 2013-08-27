Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem waits to address the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs committee to discuss the way in which assistance to member states has been conducted, particularly Cyprus, in Brussels May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

AMSTERDAM The Dutch government has agreed a further 6 billion euros (5 billion pounds) in budget measures to honour the European Union's deficit ceiling next year, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Dutch news agency ANP on Tuesday.

The Netherlands has already implemented several rounds of spending cuts in an attempt to bring its deficit below 3 percent of economic output, in line with EU requirements and to protect its high credit-rating.

Agreement between the two government coalition parties on additional budget cuts was widely expected.

The government's economic forecaster, the CPB, earlier this month raised its projection for the deficit to GDP ratio to 3.9 percent for 2014, from 3.7 percent previously.

That forecast did not take account of the likelihood of further budget cuts.

The three main agencies rate the Netherlands triple-A, albeit with a negative outlook.

