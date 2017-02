AMSTERDAM Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager will immediately return to the Netherlands after talks failed between government parties to cut the budget deficit, a Dutch Finance Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

De Jager, who had been attending the International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington, has warned of risks for the Netherlands if the confidence of financial markets was lost, which could lead to 4 billion euros (3.27 billion pounds) of higher interest-rate costs per year on Dutch government bonds.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Michael Roddy)