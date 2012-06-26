AMSTERDAM The Dutch economy unexpectedly grew in the first quarter thanks to healthy exports and higher government spending, revised data showed on Tuesday, but economists said it risked tipping back into recession given still weak consumer demand.

Gross domestic product in the euro zone's fifth-largest economy rose 0.3 per cent in the first three months of the year over the previous quarter, Statistics Netherlands said on Tuesday.

That reversed its initial estimate of a 0.2 percent contraction and was the first quarterly growth since the economy slipped into recession in the third quarter of last year. But spokesman Peter Hein van Mulligen said there was "no clear recovery taking place."

"Technically the Netherlands is no longer in a recession because the contraction stopped. But if you look at the broader picture - consumption, job growth, unemployment and consumer confidence - we are in a downturn. It is very precarious."

The European Commission forecasts the Dutch economy will shrink 0.9 percent this year, making it the worst performing core euro zone economy, after growing 1.0 percent last year.

Hein van Mulligen said long-term recovery would need to come from a rebound in consumer spending, which has been declining for four consecutive years.

Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday affirmed its triple-A credit rating on The Netherlands, one of few euro zone countries to still hold the top-notch credit status.

Fitch cited the Netherlands' diversified economy, current account surpluses and positive net international investment position but also warned that a dramatic worsening of the euro zone crisis could have a severe adverse impact.

Dutch exports, which make up about a third of Dutch GDP, grew 1.8 percent in the first quarter compared with the preceding three-month period, reversing contractions in the second half of 2011.

Charles Kalshoven, an economist at ING, however, said the country was heavily exposed to falling demand as a result of Europe's continuing debt crisis.

A round of public spending cuts in April, with more possible after September's general elections, was making consumers cautious.

"The housing market also remains a negative factor as it has fallen to a standstill," Kalshoven said.

DEFICIT SET TO FALL

Dutch house prices have fallen more than 12 percent from a peak in 2008, leading to increased savings by home owners, fewer house sales, and lower spending on house building and decoration.

"Retail sales figures fell in April, and a decline in consumer spending announced last week doesn't indicate there is an improvement," ABN AMRO economist Nico Klene said.

Klene and Kalshoven both forecast GDP would fall in the second quarter from the first quarter, risking a return to recession if it continues to contract in the third quarter.

Fitch praised the Netherlands' efforts to tackle its budget deficit.

Despite the fall of the government in April and pending general elections, the minority coalition and three-opposition parties had been able to secure agreement on a deficit-reduction plan to get the deficit below 3 percent of GDP, the European Union's official limit, Fitch acknowledged.

The budget deficit is expected to be 4.2 percent of GDP this year, and fall below 3 percent next year, the Dutch Finance Ministry said last month. The government's forecasting agency expects the deficit to fall to 2.9 percent next year.

(Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Susan Fenton)