AMSTERDAM The Netherlands minority government will seek to find a majority for its budget in parliament and will send details of its package of cutbacks to the European Commission as planned within days, its Finance Minister said on Saturday.

"In the next few days, the cabinet will discuss the stability programme which I'll send to Brussels," Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said in a statement.

The collapse of talks on the cutbacks on Saturday look set to trigger early elections in the euro zone member state, its prime minister said earlier.

The Netherlands has an April 30 deadline to hand in a plan on how it can meet European Union rules to cut the government budget deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product next year from an expected 4.6 percent this year.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Patrick Graham)