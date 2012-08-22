AMSTERDAM The Netherlands expects to dip well below the EU's budget deficit ceiling in 2013, easing pressure for more austerity measures ahead of a September 12 election that is likely to be a litmus test for the country's staunch pro-European credentials.

While the fiscally conservative country is considered a core euro zone member, the run-up to the parliamentary ballot has highlighted growing discontent among Dutch voters over Europe - in particular the need for belt-tightening at home and the high cost of bailing out weaker euro zone states.

The caretaker government has not made public its plans for spending and revenue for next year, making forecasts by cabinet agency CPB - based on assumptions given to it by ministers - the first detailed indicator of public finances next year.

On Wednesday, the agency cut its deficit forecast for next year to 2.7 percent of economic output from an initial 2.9 percent given in June. It cited higher healthcare premiums paid by workers, and a change in local government deficit numbers.

The Netherlands is one of the few remaining triple-A rated sovereign credits in the euro zone and has been a firm advocate of fiscal discipline.

But some political parties - including the hard-left Socialist Party which is leading in some opinion polls - have argued it should be given more time to achieve the European Union requirement for a deficit of no more than 3 percent of GDP.

A failure to meet that target would put the prized credit rating at risk.

It could also derail European efforts to solve the region's debt crisis as other countries might also choose to take more time to cut their deficit.

VOTERS DIVIDED

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition collapsed in April and called an election after its ally in parliament refused to support further budget cuts aimed at bringing the deficit under the EU limit.

Within days, Rutte's caretaker government won support from three opposition parties for a 12 billion euro (9.4 billion pounds) emergency budget.

But opinion polls show that Dutch voters are split over whether the government should stick to its EU budget target.

In a Maurice de Hond poll published on Sunday, 48 percent of those polled said the budget deficit could be higher next year than the EU's deficit ceiling, and 48 percent agreed that the economy would suffer too much if the target was kept.

The impact of the euro zone crisis on the Dutch economy was less than expected in the second quarter, when it unexpectedly grew by 0.2 percent as export growth more than offset a fall in consumption and investments, Statistics Netherlands said on August 14.

On Wednesday, the CPB upgraded its GDP forecast for this year, saying it expects the economy to contract 0.5 percent, compared with June forecasts for a contraction of 0.75 percent. It stuck to its forecast for growth of 0.75 percent next year.

Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager, a Christian Democrat, warned that the government still needed to be vigilant given the crisis in Europe.

"We still find ourselves in uncertain times. And besides, we still have a deficit of 17 billion euros," he said in an emailed statement after the CPB released its forecasts.

"We must ... remain committed to restoring order to our public finances and strengthening the economy so important facilities such as health care, education and infrastructure in the future remain affordable."

The CPB forecast a deficit of 3.6 percent of economic output this year.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)