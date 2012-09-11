Here is a look at the electoral process in the Netherlands, which votes on Wednesday in the fifth election in 10 years:

* The Netherlands is a constitutional monarchy with a two-chamber parliamentary system. Queen Beatrix is head of state.

* All citizens aged 18 years and over who have Dutch nationality and have not been disqualified are entitled to vote. The Netherlands stopped using voting machines in 2007 due to concerns over secrecy, reliability and transparency in counting. So the Dutch now vote with a (red) pencil and paper.

* A 150-seat lower house in The Hague is elected for a four-year period by proportional representation. There is no minimum threshold, so any party that scores 0.67 percent of votes cast wins a seat. Historically, the winning party has formed a coalition with the second-largest party to gain a majority of seats. But other combinations are possible and recent coalitions have included three parties due to the increasing fragmentation of Dutch politics. Some 21 parties are contesting Wednesday's election.

* The upper chamber or Senate is elected indirectly via provincial parliaments and has limited powers. It can vote for or against laws but not amend them. It also has the right to launch investigations.

* Polling stations are open from 6.30 or 7.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (5:30/6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. British time). Exit polls are broadcast as soon as the polls close and will be updated once. The provisional final result is expected early on Thursday. The official result will be confirmed by the Electoral Council on September 17.

* The new parliament will meet on September 20, however forming a government normally takes far longer. Negotiations among party leaders to form a coalition with a parliamentary majority may take weeks or months. The shortest formation period was 10 days in 1958, while the longest was 208 days after elections in 1977.

* Parliament's first task is to appoint an informateur, or mediator, who proposes potential coalitions and helps negotiate an agreement. This is the first time Queen Beatrix will not be involved in the process. Usually, the mediator comes from the ranks of the biggest parties, and gets the first chance to form a coalition, and select the politician who actually will form a cabinet. The outgoing cabinet acts as a caretaker, in close collaboration with the new parliament, until the formation of a new government.

