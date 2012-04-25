AMSTERDAM Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday it was likely elections would be organised on September 12 because a majority of parliament was in favour of elections after the summer holiday.

"There is no automatic majority to have elections before the summer. Weighing all sides I come to September 12," Rutte said in parliament.

The cabinet is expected to take a final decision on the election date on Friday, Rutte said.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)