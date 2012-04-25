One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
AMSTERDAM Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday it was likely elections would be organised on September 12 because a majority of parliament was in favour of elections after the summer holiday.
"There is no automatic majority to have elections before the summer. Weighing all sides I come to September 12," Rutte said in parliament.
The cabinet is expected to take a final decision on the election date on Friday, Rutte said.
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.