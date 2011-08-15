AMSTERDAM Introducing a joint euro zone bond or creating a larger European bailout fund would not offer a "miracle cure" for the euro zone's debt crisis, the Dutch finance minister said on Monday.

"If I declare that a larger emergency mechanism or euro zone bonds, in my opinion, are not a miracle cure, then that is dismissed as being anti-European. But that is not the case," Jan Kees de Jager said in his blog.

De Jager added that it was more important to make far-reaching agreements over the supervision of national budgets, and that Europe needs stricter fiscal and economic supervision to keep the euro in the long term.

De Jager said he has argued in Brussels for an independent institute to be set up to monitor the Growth and Stability Pact that oversees fiscal policies in the euro zone and to have the means to enforce "budgetary discipline."

