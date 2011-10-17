AMSTERDAM Stricter regulations are necessary in the European Union to enforce economic reforms in countries with high debt and, in extreme cases, countries in financial trouble should be placed under administration, the Dutch finance minister said on Monday.

Jan Kees de Jager said the discussion around solving the euro zone debt crisis had focussed solely on tighter budget regulations, but it needed to also look at economic reforms.

Under his proposal, a country in financial difficulties would still be able to decide what economic reforms it makes, but the measures would not be voluntary and countries would be assessed on their progress.

"In the extreme case, a country could be put under administration if it asks for financial support. Support would (not) only be given dependent on the (financial) reforms, but also economic reforms," De Jager wrote in a letter to Parliament together with Economy Minister Maxime Verhagen.

The minister said the European Commission should be given a strong and independent role to assess EU member states.

(Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)