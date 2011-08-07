AMSTERDAM Dutch public support for euro zone bailouts is starting to wear thin, potentially testing the strength of the minority government, according to a new poll published on Sunday.

The Dutch government, a Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition formed in October, depends on the support of Geert Wilders' anti-Islam Freedom Party for a majority in parliament in order to pass legislation.

Wilders has strongly opposed bailing out the peripheral euro zone members, so the government has to rely on other opposition parties to ensure broad support for such measures.

An opinion poll by Maurice De Hond on aspects of the euro zone debt crisis found that 55 percent of participants thought European funds should not be extended to Spain and Italy, the countries that markets fear could be next in line for a rescue.

Asked what outcome they expected, only 32 percent said they thought things would turn out well in the euro zone, despite ups and downs.

Nearly as many -- 29 percent -- said the whole euro zone was falling apart, but that the Netherlands and other countries would continue in the euro, while 24 percent thought one or more countries could leave the currency.

"These results show that voters are increasingly cynical about the developments in the euro area," the polling agency said in a statement.

Asked whether the Netherlands should sign up for the euro if it was given the same choice it had 15 years ago, 56 percent said no, while only 39 percent backed membership of the single currency.

