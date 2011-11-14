AMSTERDAM A Dutch opinion poll found that nearly half those surveyed want the euro zone's strongest economies, including Germany and the Netherlands, to form their own currency bloc, reflecting a deep distrust of weaker members who need expensive bailouts.

The notion of a two-speed Europe has been mooted by German and French officials in private over the past months according to EU sources, although European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso strongly rejected creating any divisions in the EU in a speech on Wednesday night.

A new Maurice de Hond survey, published on Sunday, found that 47 percent of Dutch polled favoured forming a hard core bloc, up from 39 percent in May.

It also found that 32 percent favoured quitting the euro, 60 percent were against leaving and 43 percent wanted a referendum on whether to return to the old currency, the guilder.

The poll caps a turbulent week for the euro zone in which the prime ministers of both Greece and Italy resigned over their countries' inability to cope with the debt crisis.

In the Netherlands, one of the euro zone's most fiscally conservative members, taxpayers have grown increasingly resentful of the high cost of bailing out the single currency's economically troubled members, while political support for such measures has also come under pressure.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday dismissed a political ally's proposal to abandon the euro and return to the guilder, saying it would be disastrous for the Netherlands' export-oriented economy.

Eurosceptic politician Geert Wilders, whose Freedom Party provides crucial support for the minority coalition in parliament, told Reuters his party was studying whether it was in the long-term economic interest for the Dutch to return to the guilder.

