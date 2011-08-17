THE HAGUE Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Wednesday he was not in favour of a European financial transaction tax proposed by France and Germany, when asked parliament about the proposal.

"We are very much against European taxes. We as the Dutch government have always pointed out that such a (financial transaction) tax could be implemented globally but if you don't do it (globally) ... there will be a big distortion. People can very easily shift taxes to another jurisdiction," De Jager told Dutch parliament.

