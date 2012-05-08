AMSTERDAM The Dutch state comfortably sold 10-year bonds on Tuesday despite its own political troubles as investors sought a haven from bigger worries elsewhere in the euro zone after voters in France and Greece kicked back against austerity.

In the first test of market demand for debt from a euro zone government since the weekend elections, the triple-A rated Netherlands raised 2.5 billion euros (2 billion pounds) at lower cost.

The Netherlands, one of four top-rated core euro economies along with Germany, Finland and Luxembourg, will hold its own elections on September 12.

"It's gone very well overall, very slick and efficient," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said of the Dutch sale of 2022 bonds, adding it showed how strong demand was for core euro zone debt.

"The results look quite positive," Rabobank fixed income strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said, noting the sale "closed very quickly, in two minutes and there was strong overbidding."

"Because of the political uncertainty in France we favour switching out of French bonds to Dutch ones. Due to the euro-wide uncertainty because of the Greek elections we favour core bonds," Graham-Taylor added.

Highly-rated Austria also sold bonds on Tuesday at a lower yield than it paid a month ago.

The amount Dutch State Treasury Agency raised was around the midpoint of its targeted 2 to 3 billion euros, and it paid yields below the level when it first launched the 10-year bond in February.

The average yield was 2.139 percent, compared with 2.359 percent in February.

Yields on Dutch 10-year bonds briefly spiked to a four-week high of 2.439 percent two weeks ago after the government's collapse but quickly fell again after the cabinet and opposition parties thrashed out a new budget deal.

The yield was at an almost four-month low of 2.124 percent at 11:02 a.m. British time.

"The issuer set the price in line with market conditions, and it was priced at a decent level," said ING interest rates strategist Padhraic Garvey.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)