AMSTERDAM The Dutch State Treasury Agency auctioned the first euro zone bond with a collective action clause (CAC) on Tuesday, raising 3.2 billion euros - at the top end of the targeted range.

All euro zone government bonds issued from January 1, 2013 will carry CACs, which are intended to make it easier to restructure government bonds in a crisis - the first time that such legal provisions have been included routinely in a developed market.

Euro zone leaders agreed more than a year ago to add the clause, which will allow a two-thirds majority of bondholders that agrees to a restructuring to force a dissenting minority to participate.

An absence of CACs on many Greek bonds allowed hedge funds to make big profits by dodging a write down of the country's privately-held debt last year.

Before Tuesday's auction took place, Rabobank said it expected the bond to be sold with ease due to the safe-haven status of the Netherlands, one of the few euro zone countries that still holds triple-A credit ratings from all the major rating agencies.

"Core safe havens are very unlikely to be subject to investors pricing in CAC-related default premia," Rabobank analysts said in a note.

The Dutch State Treasury Agency (DSTA) had planned to raise between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros with the three-year bond, which pays no interest and was sold at an effective yield of 0.318 percent.

During the euro zone debt crisis, strong demand for core triple A-rated paper has pushed yields down to almost zero or even below, meaning that investors are willing to pay a premium to keep their cash safe.

The last time the DSTA issued a comparable three-year bond was in November, when it raised 2.4 billion euros at an effective yield of 0.129 percent. That bond carries a coupon of 0.75 percent and matures on April 15, 2015.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Catherine Evans)