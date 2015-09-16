THE HAGUE Striking police officers blocked off entrances to the prime minister's office and three ministries in The Hague on Wednesday, as unions stepped up a campaign for better pay and conditions.

Officers have been protesting for months to demand an improved offer from the government, which wants to give them a 5 percent pay hike and a one-off bonus of 500 euros ($560). Police say the offer is offset by cuts to their pension entitlements.

"It's our own money they are offering us. It's a big joke," said Cor Stokl, an Amsterdam police officer, as he demonstrated on the square in front of The Hague's central railway station.

Packed crowds of mostly good-humoured police turned civil servants away as they arrived for work at the ministries of finance, interior and justice, video footage showed.

A government spokesman said the pay offer to officers was designed to compensate for a lack of increases in recent years.

The Netherlands, led by one of the most austerity-minded governments in Europe through years of recession, is set to be one of Europe's fastest-growing economies next year, prompting public employees to demand more generous pay settlements.

The ACP Police Union said officers had been "loyal for long enough".

The action, timed to coincide with a debate on the annual budget in the nearby parliament, was followed by a rally attended by the 8,000 officers who had arrived from all over the country to take part in the protests.

Police have disrupted a series of sporting events over recent months, refusing to police some Dutch premier league soccer matches, forcing their postponement, and threatening to block the route of the Tour de France through the Netherlands.

Officers only responded to top priority calls during a four-hour strike on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrew Roche)