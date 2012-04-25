One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
AMSTERDAM Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager has started talks with parties on how to cut the 2013 budget deficit, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, after the cabinet collapsed at the weekend over failed budget talks.
Without spending reductions, the Dutch budget deficit is expected to exceed the European Union's budget limits next year. The care-taker government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte needs opposition parties to agree to a budget plan which can be presented to Brussels by April 30.
A spokeswoman for the Dutch Finance Ministry said De Jager was in talks with political parties about possible budget measures and that the cabinet is expected to publish a set of proposals later on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Rutte wants to cut the deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product next year as required by the European Commission. Without measures the deficit is expected to be 4.6 percent.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.