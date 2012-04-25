AMSTERDAM Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager has started talks with parties on how to cut the 2013 budget deficit, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, after the cabinet collapsed at the weekend over failed budget talks.

Without spending reductions, the Dutch budget deficit is expected to exceed the European Union's budget limits next year. The care-taker government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte needs opposition parties to agree to a budget plan which can be presented to Brussels by April 30.

A spokeswoman for the Dutch Finance Ministry said De Jager was in talks with political parties about possible budget measures and that the cabinet is expected to publish a set of proposals later on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Rutte wants to cut the deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product next year as required by the European Commission. Without measures the deficit is expected to be 4.6 percent.

(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)