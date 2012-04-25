AMSTERDAM The chair of the Dutch lower house of parliament, Gerdi Verbeet, said on Wednesday parliament will hold a debate about possible budget cuts for 2013 with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager on April 26.

Rutte wants to get support from opposition parties to bring down the budget deficit to meet the European Union limit of 3 percent next year. His government collapsed at the weekend over failed budget talks.

Verbeet said the debate in parliament would start at 1300 GMT on Thursday.

