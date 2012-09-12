Labour Party leader Diederik Samsom casts his ballot in the Netherlands' general election at a voting station in Leiden September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM Two pro-European Dutch political parties were neck-and-neck in the latest opinion polls before a parliamentary election dominated by the euro zone crisis started on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte's pro-austerity Liberal Party and Diederik Samsom's opposition Labour Party would each win 36 seats in the 150-seat parliament, according to a Maurice de Hond poll on Tuesday that said the result was "too close to call."

Two other surveys, by TNS Nipo and television programme Een Vandaag, found Liberals and Labour would poll 35 and 34 seats respectively. Liberals were predicted to win 37 seats, and Labour 36, polling agency Ipsos Synovate said on Tuesday night.

Even though they are rivals, some politicians and analysts predict the two parties will be partners in a broadly pro-European coalition delivering the necessary budgetary discipline to meet European Union deficit targets as well as measures to stimulate growth.

