THE HAGUE Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday said parliament must agree on a date for new elections following the budget crisis, and urged it to agree to proposed budget cuts.

Rutte said it was unlikely that Brussels would show any leniency on the budget deficit requirements, as suggested by several opposition parties.

The Netherlands does not fulfil any of the requirements that would allow Brussels to waive its budget deficit target of 3 percent of GDP, Rutte said.

