One dead, two injured after train crash in Luxembourg
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
THE HAGUE Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday said parliament must agree on a date for new elections following the budget crisis, and urged it to agree to proposed budget cuts.
Rutte said it was unlikely that Brussels would show any leniency on the budget deficit requirements, as suggested by several opposition parties.
The Netherlands does not fulfil any of the requirements that would allow Brussels to waive its budget deficit target of 3 percent of GDP, Rutte said.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Sara Webb)
LUXEMBOURG One person was killed and two others injured in a train crash in southern Luxembourg, police said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO The most consequential legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban will proceed on two tracks in the next few days, including a U.S. appeals court vote that could reveal some judges who disagree with their colleagues on the bench and support the arguments behind the new president's most controversial executive order.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.