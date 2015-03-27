AMSTERDAM Lights were coming back on in the Amsterdam region after a power outage on Friday morning that lasted over two hours and caused blackouts across the city, including at its airport, public transport, hospitals and its financial district.

Major delays were expected at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport as a result of the outage, which briefly caused all flights to be suspended, with incoming flights diverted to nearby regional airports until power was restored.

Trains would also be severely delayed all day following the power cut, passenger train operator NS said.

Grid operator TenneT said on its twitter feed that it had restored power to its high voltage network in the densely populated province of North Holland and that it was in the process of switching local grids back on in staged fashion.

The outage, the largest in recent memory, was caused by a technical fault at a substation in the southern Amsterdam suburb of Diemen.

Public transport across the Netherlands was affected during the power cut, with trains cancelled and passengers stuck in lifts, trams and subways, and hospitals forced to switch to backup power.

