AMSTERDAM Dutch Prince Johan Friso, who has been in a coma since he was buried in an avalanche last year, has been moved from the London hospital where he was being treated to a palace in The Hague, the government said on Tuesday.

Friso, 44, remains in a state of minimal consciousness, the Dutch government said in a statement, adding that he would not be undergoing further hospital treatment.

The younger brother of King Willem-Alexander and middle son of former Queen Beatrix suffered brain damage after being starved of oxygen during 25 minutes under the snow while skiing in Austria. He was later taken to a hospital in London, where he and his wife lived at the time.

