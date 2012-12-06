Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
AMSTERDAM Dutch police said on Thursday they were talking to the prosecutor's office about whether they could investigate the sinking of the Baltic Ace cargo ship, which collided with another vessel in unclear circumstances.
"This incident took place out of our territorial waters," said Jos Klaren, a spokesman for the Dutch police.
"We are discussing with the prosecutor's office whether it is part of our jurisdiction."
The Baltic Ace sank on Wednesday evening after it collided with a container ship in the North Sea, killing at least four crew members.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sara Webb and Andrew Osborn)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".