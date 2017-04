People walk in front of the Dutch consulate in Istanbul , Turkey March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

AMSTERDAM The Dutch consulate in Istanbul has been evacuated and closed temporarily due to a "possible terror threat", the foreign minister said in statement on Wednesday.

"Dutch citizens in the city are advised to avoid the area around the consulate," it said. No details on the nature of the threat were released.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)