LONDON British appliance maker Dyson said on Wednesday it had launched legal proceedings against Bosch ROBG.UL in the UK, accusing the German manufacturer of illegally acquiring its technology.

Information about the high-speed digital motors used in its vacuum cleaners and hand dryers had been passed to Bosch by a "mole" working at Dyson's Malmesbury factory in the southwest of England, the UK company said.

Bosch said it was trying to establish what had happened and it regretted that Dyson had begun legal proceedings.

The British manufacturer, run by inventor James Dyson, is known for pioneering home appliances such as a bagless vacuum cleaner, bladeless fan and heatless hand dryer.

It said the employee involved was a motors engineer who had previously worked for Bosch and was being paid by the German company to get information.

Dyson said it had dismissed the employee earlier this year over the allegations, but gave no further information about the worker.

"Bosch's vice-president for engineering employed a Dyson engineer and benefited from our confidential know-how and expertise," Mark Taylor, Dyson's research and development director, said in a statement.

He said Dyson had spent over 15 years and 100 million pounds ($160 million) developing its motors and the company was "demanding the immediate return of our intellectual property".

In response, Bosch said the former employee had worked for its lawn and garden company and not at its vacuum cleaner or hand dryers section.

"Bosch has sought to establish the full details of what occurred, including attempting to establish from Dyson what, if any, confidential information supposedly passed between Bosch and Dyson", the company said.

"Bosch regrets that Dyson has chosen to issue legal proceedings and a press statement at this stage, but will continue to act in the appropriate way".

