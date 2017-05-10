German police officers stand guard outside the German uranium enrichment plant of URENCO Ltd. during an anti-nuclear protest march through the western German town of Gronau close to the Dutch/German border in North-Rhine Westphalia March 11, 2012. Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

ESSEN, Germany Efforts to sell uranium enrichment company Urenco, in which E.ON (EONGn.DE) holds a 16.7 percent stake, have not failed, E.ON's Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said, but warned the process remained challenging due to the asset's complex ownership.

"The sale has not failed. Of course, talks are challenging," Johannes Teyssen told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting on Wednesday, pointing to the involvement of several owners, including RWE (RWEG.DE), which also holds 16.7 percent.

With a total value seen at about 10 billion euros (£8.4 billion), even a sale of a stake in Urenco -- in which the British and Dutch governments also hold a third each -- could be lucrative. Talks to divest the asset have been going on for at least half a decade.

