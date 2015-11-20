LONDON German utility E.ON said its Ironbridge power plant in Britain, which was converted to run on biomass instead of coal in 2012, will stop commercial operations at 1430 GMT on Friday.

Despite the conversion, the plant was required under European Union pollution laws to cease operations after generating for 20,000 hours from Jan. 1, 2008.

Only one of the plant's units, which together had a capacity of 740 megawatts, has been running since last year when a fire caused extensive damage to unit 1.

