E.ON (EONGn.DE) on Thursday said it would not go forward with its planned Isles Wind Farm project in north-east England citing environmental and technical issues.

"These include the longstanding objection from the Ministry of Defence, the high bird activity on the site, investor uncertainty and changes to planning law," it said.

The company did not provide details of the project's potential power generation capacity.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by Jason Neely)