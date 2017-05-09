Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
FRANKFURT E.ON (EONGn.DE) expects further political interventions in the British retail power sector, Chief Financial Officer Marc Spieker told journalists on Tuesday, which he said would further intensify competition in an already challenging market.
Britain's Energy Secretary Greg Clark said on Tuesday that the country's energy market was inefficient and gave the biggest players too much power to overcharge customers, as he set out plans to cap tariffs.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to introduce a cap on domestic energy prices that would cut tariffs for around 17 million families if she won an election on June 8.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
