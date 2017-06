ESSEN, Germany E.ON (EONGn.DE) has clear ambitions to grow on its own, Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen told journalists on Wednesday, adding the group's current set-up best reflected the needs of energy clients.

"We never had or looked for an anchor shareholder," Teyssen told journalists at the group's annual press conference, adding he would not comment further on M&A speculation that has entered the utility sector.

