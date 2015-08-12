The headquarters of German utility giant E.ON is pictured before the annual news conference in Duesseldorf March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT E.ON (EONGn.DE) is confident that it can sell its stake in uranium enrichment company Urenco, its chief executive said, but cautioned it was impossible say when that would happen due to the company's complex ownership structure.

All owners have agreed on a sale, Johannes Teyssen told journalists during a conference call following results, adding the Dutch government's recent decision to sell its stake had been a significant step in the process.

E.ON and RWE (RWEG.DE) jointly hold a third in Urenco on behalf of the German government, while Britain and the Netherlands also hold a third each.

Teyssen said in May he hoped to sell the stake before next year's spin-off of Uniper, which will house the company's power plant business, energy trading and oil and gas activities.

