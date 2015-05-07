ESSEN, Germany E.ON (EONGn.DE) could raise its profit forecast for the current year should exchange rates, such as that with the Russian rouble, recover further, Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said on Thursday.

"As the year progresses, we will of course adjust our forecast to reflect actual developments if the positive trend in exchange rates and other factors proves to be stable," Teyssen said in a speech at the company's annual general meeting.

E.ON, which expects earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 7-7.6 billion euros (5-6 billion pounds) and underlying net income of 1.4-1.8 billion in 2015, earlier reported a 9 percent drop in first-quarter EBITDA.

