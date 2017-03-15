ESSEN, Germany E.ON (EONGn.DE) will soon provide clarity on what capital measures it will take to fund a 2 billion euros (1.7 billion pounds) risk premium on its provisions for the storage of radioactive waste, board member and future finance chief Marc Spieker said.

"You can expect us to make a final decision on this soon," Spieker, who will take over as CFO from Michael Sen in April, said according to a prepared speech text at the group's annual news conference.

E.ON has said options include a capital increase of up to 10 percent via an accelerated book building, as well as issuing hybrid bonds.

($1 = 0.9403 euros)

