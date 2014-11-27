Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
BERLIN German power utility E.ON SE (EONGn.DE) is on the brink of a deal to sell its Spanish operations for 2.5 billion euros (1.98 billion pounds) to Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) and a Kuwaiti state fund, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland said on Thursday.
Citing several unnamed sources, the newspaper reported that the supervisory board would approve the deal at a meeting on Friday. It said Macquarie would have 60 percent of the deal, with the rest going to Wren House Infrastructure Management, which is part of the Kuwait Investment Authority.
A spokeswoman for E.ON declined to comment.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that E.ON was in exclusive talks with Macquarie and that its bid valued the unit at substantially more than 2 billion euros.
Aiming to cut its 31 billion euros of debts and rake in cash for investment elsewhere, E.ON has been looking to sell its operations in Italy and Spain for over a year, aiming to retreat from southern Europe after an expected boom in demand failed to materialise.
The Spanish business E.ON is looking to sell, which employs about 1,200 staff, includes a 32,000 km (19,900 mile) power distribution network, which E.ON has said is alone worth about 0.8 billion euros, and some 4 gigawatts of generating capacity.
The utility sells power and gas to about 660,000 customers in the country.
Macquarie has said it is looking to expand its portfolio of power assets in Europe, attracted by the guaranteed returns power assets offer in times of super-low interest rates
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.