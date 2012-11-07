At the end of September, during merger talks between EADS and BAE Systems, Germany put its list of demands to France.

Negotiators have told Reuters EADS accepted all the points except the last, a proposal to switch the headquarters from Toulouse, France, to the outskirts of Munich.

• Ringfence submarine sonar maker Atlas Elektronik and the radar sensor/infrared activities of EADS Cassidian in a new German defence company

• Up to two directors of this new company must be approved by the German government and must also be on the main board

• Hamburg must be sole "Centre of Competence" for single-aisle A320-style jets, including R&D

• Balance between German, French, UK representatives on the EADS executive committee and board

• No adverse employment impact for Germany

• Qualified majority voting for strategic decisions including location of the HQ and investments or disposals

• Group HQ to be in Ottobrunn, outside Munich. Must include the CEO and Strategy/Finance/HR/International departments

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Tim Hepher)