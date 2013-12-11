An A380 aircraft is seen through a window with an Airbus logo during the EADS / Airbus 'New Year Press Conference' in Hamburg January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

PARIS Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA pledged to demonstrate a "strong commitment to shareholders' returns" in future dividends and gave its first medium-term target that includes its next jetliner, the A350, sending its shares higher.

The aerospace company said a dividend policy to be outlined to investors later on Wednesday would "target a sustainable growth in the dividend within a payout ratio of 30-40 percent".

It reaffirmed a target of a 10 percent operating margin by 2015 before one-off items and excluding the A350, and based on a euro exchange rate of $1.30.

Including the A350, this target translates into a 7-8 percent margin, it said in a statement.

EADS immediately rose more than 4 percent.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by James Regan)