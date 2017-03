EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders looks on ahead of an Extraordinary General Meeting in Amsterdam March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

PARIS EADS EAD.PA Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Thursday that he expected a "couple of hundred" orders for Airbus planes at the Paris Air Show next week.

Speaking to journalists in Paris, Enders added that he did not intend to sell the group's defence business.

"I believe the air show should be good for a couple of hundred Airbus orders," he said.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leila Abboud)