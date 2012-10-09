LONDON The board of Britain's BAE Systems met on Tuesday ahead of a pending deadline in talks over a proposed $45 billion merger with Airbus parent EADS, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

The two companies have until 1600 GMT on Wednesday to decide whether to proceed with, or drop, talks on a merger aimed at creating the world's largest defence and aerospace company.

(Reporting by Jane Barrett; editing by Rosalba O'Brien)