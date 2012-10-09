Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
LONDON The board of Britain's BAE Systems met on Tuesday ahead of a pending deadline in talks over a proposed $45 billion merger with Airbus parent EADS, a source familiar with the talks told Reuters.
The two companies have until 1600 GMT on Wednesday to decide whether to proceed with, or drop, talks on a merger aimed at creating the world's largest defence and aerospace company.
(Reporting by Jane Barrett; editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BERLIN European tour operator TUI reported a narrower loss for the first-quarter, although its German TUIFly unit was hit by costs of around 22 million euros ($23 million) due to staff calling in sick after a new strategy was announced in October.
ZURICH Credit Suisse on Tuesday posted a 2.35 billion Swiss franc (1.87 billion pounds) net loss for the fourth quarter on the back of a U.S. legal settlement, and said it will cut its headcount further in 2017 by a net 5,500 jobs.