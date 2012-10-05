Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
PARIS A media report that a planned merger between European aerospace group EADS and British defence company BAE Systems was on the brink of collapse is "unfounded", a senior French government source said on Friday.
Both the French president's office and the prime minister's office said they had no comment on a report in the online edition of Germany's Der Spiegel news magazine, citing German government sources, saying the talks had practically collapsed.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by John Irish)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.