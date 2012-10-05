Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BERLIN A spokeswoman for the German government declined to comment on a media report on Friday that merger talks between Airbus manufacturer EADS and British defence group had practically collapsed.
Germany's Der Spiegel news magazine, citing German government sources, reported in its online edition that Britain, France and Germany, whose approval is necessary for the mega-merger to go ahead, had failed to agree.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin)
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
Facebook Inc is launching an app for smart TVs that will help the social network's users enjoy its videos on a bigger screen.