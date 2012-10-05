Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
FRANKFURT French demands have brought the planned mega-merger between European aerospace groups EADS and BAE Systems to the brink of collapse, Germany's Spiegel Online reported on Friday.
Citing government sources, the online magazine wrote that Britain wanted to prevent at all costs any one state owning more than 10 percent of the merged company -- a demand that France flouted with its plans to hold more than that while obtaining the option to buy even more shares later on.
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
Facebook Inc is launching an app for smart TVs that will help the social network's users enjoy its videos on a bigger screen.