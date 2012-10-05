Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
VALLETTA French President Francois Hollande said on Friday the companies involved in a proposed deal to merge EADS with British defence group BAE should take into account governments' views about the deal.
"We have said what we consider as the conditions," Hollande told reporters at a summit of North African and European countries in Malta. "After that it's up to the companies to continue their talks or negotiations knowing France's position."
(Reporting By Julien Ponthus; writing by John Irish)
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.