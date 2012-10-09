Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
PARIS/BERLIN Merger talks between EADS and BAE Systems have hit a new obstacle over Germany's reluctance to endorse an Anglo-French scheme for handling state shareholdings, several sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
"Tonight, it is blocked," one source said, asking not to be named.
The German government declined comment.
EADS was not immediately available for comment.
The two companies are now considered unlikely to issue a statement before Wednesday's market opening on whether they plan to seek an extension to a deadline which expires at 1600 GMT, the sources said.
A statement could be issued later in the day, two sources said.
Earlier, Britain and France had reported progress on efforts to resolve conflicts over state shareholdings and Britain said the companies would issue an early Wednesday statement.
BERLIN European tour operator TUI reported a narrower loss for the first-quarter, although its German TUIFly unit was hit by costs of around 22 million euros ($23 million) due to staff calling in sick after a new strategy was announced in October.
SEOUL South Korea has sued Nissan Motor's South Korean unit alleging that the Japanese car maker manipulated the fuel economy test results of its Infiniti Q50 sedan, a government official said on Tuesday.