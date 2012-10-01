World stocks edge lower; Wall Street at record
NEW YORK Stocks on major world markets slipped on Friday in the wake of back-to-back sessions of record highs, as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's tax and trade policies.
BERLIN Talks on creating a European aerospace and defence giant through a merger of Airbus parent EADS and Britain's BAE Systems are at risk of failing due to the divergent stances of the governments involved, three German sources said on Monday.
One of the sources, who is privy to the negotiations, said the chances of the German, French and British governments reaching agreement on the terms of the deal were now seen as smaller than the chances of it falling apart.
The sources said a successful deal hinged on three-way agreement on the role of the governments in a combined company, but said a tentative plan for the German and French states to each hold 9 percent of the new group was unlikely to be acceptable to the British.
"You could hardly sell this in Britain," a second source said, adding: "Then we won't get a deal."
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin)
NEW YORK Stocks on major world markets slipped on Friday in the wake of back-to-back sessions of record highs, as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's tax and trade policies.
LONDON U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co made a surprise $143 billion (114.95 billion pounds) offer for Unilever Plc in a bid to build a global consumer goods giant, although it was flatly rejected on Friday by the maker of Lipton tea and Dove soap.
LONDON British shoppers unexpectedly cut back on their spending in January as last year's Brexit vote pushed up inflation, official data showed on Friday, the strongest sign to date that the country's economy is heading for a slowdown.