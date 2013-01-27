Former French nuclear reactor maker head Anne Lauvergeon arrives for a meeting with France's Prime Minister at the Hotel Matignon in Paris October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French President Francois Hollande wants Anne Lauvergeon, former chief executive of French nuclear reactor maker Areva, to chair the board of European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA, French Sunday paper Le Journal du Dimanche reported.

The paper quoted a source close to the government as saying that Lauvergeon is "the choice of Francois Hollande for the presidency of the group". It added that Hollande had discussed the nomination with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday and that "Germany agrees with the French choice".

The paper added that three other names were on a government shortlist: former ECB governor Jean-Claude Trichet, former Saint Gobain (SGOB.PA) CEO Jean-Louis Beffa and former Air France (AIRF.PA) CEO Bernard Attali.

The paper said an EADS board meeting would be held within two weeks to validate the choice of Lauvergeon.

Lauvergeon, formerly a close aide to late French President Francois Mitterand, was ousted from Areva (AREVA.PA) in June 2011 by President Nicolas Sarkozy following a series of conflicts with Henri Proglio, the CEO of French electric utility EDF (EDF.PA) and a Sarkozy ally.

Under a new ownership structure agreed late last year, France and Germany will own 12 percent each of EADS, the parent company of Toulouse-based planemaker Airbus.

EADS CEO Tom Enders wants to free EADS from political meddling, but the appointment of a new board chairman is a delicate balancing act. As long as EADS is run by the German-born Enders, the chairman of the board is likely to be French.

Le Journal du Dimanche said Alcatel-Lucent ALUA.PA Chairman Philippe Camus was not on the shortlist and that the government wants him to focus on running the struggling technology group.

Camus, who helped found EADS and served five years as co-CEO, had been reported as being in the running for the EADS chairman post.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jane Baird)