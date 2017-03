PARIS EADS' EAD.PA nominations committee has shortlisted former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet and Michel Pebereau, former chairman of French lender BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), to head its board, French daily Le Figaro reported on its website on Sunday without citing sources.

The newspaper also said that the committee had declined to back former Areva (AREVA.PA) Chief Executive Anne Lauvergeon for the top job at EADS.

