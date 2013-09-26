Thomas Enders, Chief Executive Officer of EADS speaks at a ground breaking ceremony for Airbus for its first U.S. assembly plant in Mobile, Alabama April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff

PARIS The head of European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA said on Thursday its 46 percent stake in Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) is not strategic but that there is no urgency to decide its future.

EADS has come under pressure from a fund investor to dispose of the stake, which it inherited from a merger of French aerospace assets in the 1990s.

"Every percent counts because it is a very good investment but we inherited it from Aerospatiale-Matra and it is not a strategic investment," EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said.

"We will decide on its future when we think it is time to do that; I don't see any urgency to proceed."

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)