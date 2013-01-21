Logo of EADS is seen at the European aerospace and defence group EADS headquarters in Les Mureaux near Paris January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS European aerospace and defence group EADS EAD.PA achieved a "very significant improvement" in revenue and operating profit in 2012, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Monday.

"All four of our divisions have delivered good performances in 2012, all exceeding our objectives," he said in a speech at a New Year media event.

The company, whose businesses include planemaker Airbus, space division Astrium, defence arm Cassidian and helicopter unit Eurocopter, is due to publish its full-year results on February 27.

EADS in November, when it reported its results for the first nine months of the year, had forecast that full-year revenue would grow more than 10 percent and that earnings before interest, tax non-recurring charges (EBIT) would reach around 2.7 billion euros, against 1.8 billion in 2011.

For the first nine months of 2012, EADS reported revenue rose 14 percent to 37.3 billion euros ($49.67 billion), with EBIT increasing to 1.9 billion from 1.1 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7510 euros)

